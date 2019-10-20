ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 21-year-old from Bonne Terre was killed after the truck he was riding in crashed in St. Francois County Saturday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of Vo-Tec Road, hit multiple posts, a sign and overturned just before 9:15 p.m.
Ian Rasnic was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The 23-year-old driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
