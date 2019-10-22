CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Bonhomme near Hanley in Clayton are closed following a water main break.
According to an official with the City of Clayton, Bonhomme between Hanley and Bemiston will remain closed until it can be determined how badly the road is damaged.
The view from Skyzoom4 Monday showed water gushing on the street and it appeared the roadway sustained damage. Crews are working to repair the break.
