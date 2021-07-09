HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old charged with child abuse for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 6-month-old child has had his bond revoked.
According to police, Jordan Adams and his girlfriend brought the baby girl to Children's Hospital around 9 p.m. on May 18 and hospital workers called police based on the child's injuries. During the investigation, police say they found that Adams was left alone for a short period of time with girl, and his statement didn't match the injuries the baby had suffered.
Adams’ bond was originally set at $35,000.00. On July 9, the court revoked his bond and ordered him to report to St. Louis County Jail.
On July 2, prosecutors said Adams made contact with the baby's mother and assaulted her, which violated the terms of his bond. The assault is being investigated by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
