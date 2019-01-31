ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis police officer accused of shooting and killing an off-duty officer in a Russian Roulette type game had his bond raised during a hearing Thursday morning.
Nathaniel Hendren’s bond was raised from $50,000 to $100,000 during a hearing at the St. Louis Circuit courthouse.
Hendren can pay 10-percent of the new bond ($10,000) to be placed on house arrest, according to the judge.
The judge also ruled Hendren must give up any firearms in his possession.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.