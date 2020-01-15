Richie Sambora, David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres

In this Nov. 29, 2012, photo, rock band Bon Jovi, from left, Richie Sambora, David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres pose for a portrait in the Brooklyn Borough of New York. Bon Jovi was in a jovial mood when he sat down with The Associated Press last week to discuss his group's upcoming projects, but turned somber when he discussed the some of the more painful events to hit him in 2012. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Bon Jovi is kicking off 2020 by announcing a new album and tour!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will hit the road for their 2020 tour with Bryan Adams starting in June. The tour will stop at the Enterprise Center on July 23.

Jon Bon Jovi said the band’s forthcoming album is set to be released later in the year, but fans who purchase tickets to see them in person will get a CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 24 at LiveNation.com.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.