ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Bon Jovi is kicking off 2020 by announcing a new album and tour!
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will hit the road for their 2020 tour with Bryan Adams starting in June. The tour will stop at the Enterprise Center on July 23.
Jon Bon Jovi said the band’s forthcoming album is set to be released later in the year, but fans who purchase tickets to see them in person will get a CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 24 at LiveNation.com.
