Bon Jovi coming to St. Louis in April

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Bon Jovi will be be performing at Enterprise Center in April, it was announced Friday.
The stop in St. Louis is part of the band's 2022 tour, and will be on April 21 at 8:00 p.m.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 before a Saturday performance, prompting the cancellation of a Florida concert.
Tickets will go on sale on January 14 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website.
