ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For seven years Krupa Panchal has been a chef, business owner and mechanic. She and her husband Sid started their food truck, Bombay Food Junkies in 2013.
The couple couldn’t find the food they craved from their hometown of Bombay, now known as Mumbai, so they decided to make it themselves. Krupa grew up a vegetarian so it was a no-brainer to create a food truck serving vegetarian and vegan food. They soon found success, filling a void of vegetarian food trucks. Now they plan to bring that same plant-based cuisine to a new restaurant in Creve Coeur.
“I feel like being under one roof is something I’ve been looking forward to,” said Panchal
They will close their brick and mortar in St. Ann and open up the new restaurant sometime in March at Olive and Fee Road. Krupa says in order to focus on the new restaurant they will hit pause on the food truck.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Krupa Panchal. “I think there’s time for everything and I’ve done it for seven years, and I’ve always longed to have my own full-time location,” she explained.
She says she is ready for the next challenge. No stranger to switching gears, Krupa was an optometrist when she moved to St. Louis from India. But she found a new calling when she started cooking the street food of her hometown. And she says without the support of the St. Louis community she would not have found the success as a food truck owner.
“I really want to thank St. Louis and all these people who’ve give me a lot of love,” said Panchal. “I was driving to them, now they will have to drive to me.”
