Bomb threat prompts evacuation of South County Walmart

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police have cleared the scene of a south St. Louis County Walmart following a bomb threat Tuesday.
St. Louis County police told News 4 they were called to the store in the 3200 block of Telegraph Road around 9:30 a.m. for a bomb threat. They evacuated the store and K-9 officers were called to assist with the investigation.
As of 12:30 p.m., officers have not found anything suspicious.
