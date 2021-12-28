You are the owner of this article.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of South County Walmart

Walmart generic
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police have cleared the scene of a south St. Louis County Walmart following a bomb threat Tuesday.

St. Louis County police told News 4 they were called to the store in the 3200 block of Telegraph Road around 9:30 a.m. for a bomb threat. They evacuated the store and K-9 officers were called to assist with the investigation.

As of 12:30 p.m., officers have not found anything suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

