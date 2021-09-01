(CNN) -- One of the American athletes competing in the Paralympic Games has already triumphed over a horrific childhood tragedy.
Haven Shepherd was born in Vietnam. When she was 14 months old her father detonated a suicide bomb intended to kill the family.
"I was born in Vietnam to two parents that had an affair and had me. And in Vietnam women can't divorce husbands. And so, for their circumstance, they thought the thing would be best for their family was to commit a family suicide and they strap bombs onto themselves And they held me and I was blown 40 feet away from the accident and all the damage was done to my legs. I just think it's such a miracle that you know, I survived and that happened when I was 14-months-old and then I was adopted later when I was 20-months-old,” she recalled.
Shepherd was adopted by a couple from Carthage, Missouri.
"My mom was always really honest about what happened to me and it's definitely made me the person that I am now,” she said. I think of my biological mom's sacrifice. I look at her sacrifice of her life for me, you know, and I got to live this amazing life. I'm here at the Paralympics. You know, I got to have an amazing childhood and I just think about how epic, my story has change so many people.”
The 18-year-old USA Paralympic swimmer is inspiring people around the world. She posted that she had three goals to start the year: Make the Paralympic team, make the finals, and set a personal record. She accomplished all three, finishing fifth in the world in the 200 individual medley.
