BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews were called to a residence after a grenade believed to be live was found.
A cleaning company discovered the grenade while cleaning out a home in Brentwood on Monday, April 22.
The Bomb and Arson Squad were called to the scene and placed the grenade in a total containment vessel to detonate it.
Brentwood Fire Department were called for standby.
