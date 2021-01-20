ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County’s bomb squad is investigating a suspicious device.
Authorities told News 4 a small electronic device was found outside of a MoDOT shed in the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 troopers are heading to the scene.
No other details have been released.
