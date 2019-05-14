ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Market Street in downtown St. Louis is closed as Bomb and Arson investigators respond to a report of a suspicious package.
The St. Louis Police Department said Market Street from 10th Street to 11th Street was closed around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. People are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
According to KSDK, a package addressed to former Sen. Claire McCaskill was delivered via UPS to their newsroom and was discovered Tuesday morning.
When investigators arrived, they reportedly removed the package from the building.
No other information has been released.
News 4 is working to gather more details and will update this story as more information is known.
