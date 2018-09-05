ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- St. Louis Bomb and Arson Unit was called to a home of a deceased in Arnold Wednesday afternoon.
This happened at a home in the 1600 block of Kirkham Drive just south of Highway 141 near the Arnold Recreation Center.
Police confirmed that the man who owned the house on Kirkham passed away from natural causes and his family told police there was "some stuff" in the basement of the home.
Police discovered pyro-techniques and gun powder but deemed the materials nothing of concern.
