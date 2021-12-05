ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are investigating a fatal house fire Sunday in South County.
A 61-year-old man was found dead in the basement, St. Louis County Fire officials said.
The fire happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive. First responders saw heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived.
The St. Louis County Fire Department said initial investigation points to the fire being accidental, but the investigation is still very active.
