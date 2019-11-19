ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's a busy morning in Mrs. Pingle's 5th grade class at Hudson Elementary. And 5th grade has changed since you were there. Desks and chalk boards have been replaced by learning stations and team building.
And that's where we met James, Colin, and Selim.
While the children were bustling in Rock Hill, the adults were gathering in St. Louis. It was STL startup week at the Cortex, where the sharpest minds in the area gathered to design, develop and sell their ideas to their peers in a frenzied three day open forum.
James, Colin and Selim would need to be excused from school. They had a little adult competition to take on.
"It's called BOINK," said Colin Gibson. "That's our business adventure."
BOINK is a hands on team building chain reaction company for kids and young adults. They will initially focus on activities for birthday parties, school events, scouting troops, or anybody who wants to do team-building.
"The idea started with my dad," said Selim Subasic. "He's a businessman, and he got us thinking. And now we're going out on our own."
"Before, I was never good at building stuff," said James Maschak. "But chain reactions got me thinking."
The boys began working in September. And then they started building on what they already knew.
"I'm creative," Subasic said. "I grew up with Legos, so I could picture chain reactions out of that. I think we can go to Cortex and win."
Gibson says he likes watching people make things. "I would watch all these you tube videos, and watch how one connection led to another and another and another. It was one chain reaction after another."
BOINK is the 10 and 11 year old's, can we really call them that, venture into adult world. There is no time to spend on recess today. It was time to head to Cortex and play with the big boys. The Hudson gang was in the house!
"If we win." said Gibson, "we will open a bank account. And then we will need to hire employees. If we lose, we keep moving forward. We are keeping BOINK forever."
But now there is another problem. Fellow classmates want in the gig.
"That's okay," said Subasic. "We will need them later for future employees."
Gibson already has that YouTube mind rolling. "If we get 15 customers, how much money can we make in a week?"
Maschak wanted to make one thing clear, especially to his parents. "When we strike it rich, we will still come back to school."
And the rest is history.
The BOINK crew won $1,000 to go towards their business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.