ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A boil water advisory for a portion of St. Louis was lifted Friday morning.
The boil order was issued Thursday afternoon due to low water pressure by a broken main. The areas that were under the precautionary order were:
- North of Arsenal to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western city limit
- South of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton
Although water was restored Thursday afternoon, the water pressure was below acceptable city levels.
The boil water advisory was lifted around 9:40 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.