ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A boil water advisory for a portion of St. Louis has been issued due to low water pressured by a broken main.
The area under the precautionary boil water is:
- North of Arsenal to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western city limit
- South of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton
Although water has been restored, the water pressure has fallen below acceptable city levels.
The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.
The city's water division will analyze water samples before determining to lift the advisory.
