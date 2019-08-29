ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A boil order that was issued for a large part of the Metro East has been lifted for some areas.
All Illinois American Water customers were under a boil order Wednesday and part of Thursday. Around 90,000 were affected, the utility said.
The communities where the order has been lifted are:
• Belleville
• East St. Louis
• Centreville
• Brooklyn
• Fairmont City
• Sauget
• Shiloh
• Washington Park
• Alorton
• Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)
• Swansea
• Canteen Township
• St. Clair Township
• Stookey Township
• Smithton Township
The boil order remains in place for the following communities:
- Scott Air Force Base
- Caseyville
- Millstadt
- Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District
- Columbia
- Waterloo
- Concordia Water District
- Prairie DuPont Water District
The system-wide boil order was issued due to a main break at the Illinois American Water Facility in East St. Louis. A contractor was working on removing trees and bushes for a construction project when they hit a 24-inch line, Illinois American Water said.
As a result, Cahokia, Brooklyn and East St. Louis cancelled school Thursday.
Cahokia announced they would cancel classes Friday as well, but will still hold the 7 p.m. football game. Brooklyn also called off classes for Friday.
The pipe has been fixed but testing was being done to see if the water is safe.
Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses.
