SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A boil order has been lifted for the entire town of South Roxana in Madison County, Illinois.
Town officials say a water line broke in the 400 block of Southard Avenue Friday. As a result, the water was shut off while crews try to repair the break.
Officials said the boil order was lifted as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.