ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A water boil order has been lifted for customers in Alton and Forest Homes-Maple Park.
Illinois American Water said a 12-inch water main break in the 200 block of State Street caused a drop in water pressure and a boil order was issued as a result.
During the boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.