SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A boil order has been issued for the entire village of South Roxana, Illinois.
Officials say a contractor struck a water main. Officials expect service to be restored sometime on Sunday.
Residents are advised to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, washing food, hand washing and brushing their teeth. Tap water used for those purposes should be boiled for five minutes.
Residents may use unboiled tap water for bathing but are advised not to use for washing dishes in the sink.
Officials are also encouraging residents to flush their water lines, clean faucet screens, and clean water using fixtures such as refrigerator ice makers or coffee makers.
