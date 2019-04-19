TROY, Ill (KMOV.com) – A boil order has been issued for parts of Troy, Illinois due to a water main break.
The break occurred Friday near Stonebrooke and Saddlebrook. Water will be off so crews can make repairs.
The following areas are affected:
- Meadowbrooke Dr.
- Westbrooke east of Saddlebrooke
- Saddlebrooke
- Stonebrooke east of Saddlebrooke
- Shadowbrooke
- Claybrooke Ct
- Maplebrooke Ct.
The city says customers in the affected areas should boil water for at least five minutes before drinking or cooking.
Once the water is turned back on, customers should remove aerators on their faucets and flush their faucets to remove sediment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.