ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for parts of St. Louis County due to a water main break.
Missouri American Water said the break of a 36-inch water main has caused water pressure to drop. The utility is asking residents to boil water for three minutes before using.
The utility says it may take up to 48 hours for the water main to be repaired.
The following areas are affected: Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Unincorporated St Louis County, Overland, Vinita Park, Normandy, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Pagedale, Greendale, Bellerieve, Pasadena Hills, Berkely, Woodson Terrace, Edmunson, Breckenridge Hill, St. Ann.
The utility released a map of the affected area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.