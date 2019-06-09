NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for parts of north St. Louis County after a water main break.
Missouri American Water said a 20-inch water main broke, causing a drop-in water pressure. 16,000 customers are affected.
The affected area includes parts of Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Breckinridge Hills, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Overland, St. John, Sycamore Hills, Vinita Park, Vinita Terrace and Woodson Terrace.
The affected area runs from Page Ave to the south. Edmundson Road and Wengler Raod to the west, Natural Bridge to the north and the Vinita Park/Vinita Terrace border to the east.
Missouri American Water says customers should boil water for three minutes before drinking or cooking. Water for bathing and washing is fine as is.
