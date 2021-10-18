HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A boil order was issued for several sections of Highland, Ill. Monday.
The following areas are affected:
- Prairie Rd. – 3162, 3316, 3336, 3372, 3400, 3403, 3420, 3462, 3505, 3540, 3546
- Whispering Meadows Ln. – 12022, 12058
- Decks Prairie Ln. - 12017, 12053, 12077
- Commercial Customers located in the Boil Order area: I-70 East Bound Silver Lake Rest Area
While the order is in effect, water for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before being used.
