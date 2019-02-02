GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Village of Glen Carbon in Illinois issued a boil order for residents in part of the area Saturday before noon.
The affected residents are those living in between the areas of Austin Avenue and Summit Avenue to Collinsville Street.
The order is in effect until further notice.
Officials said a water main break has occured in the area and is being repaired.
Area water samples will be collected for bacteriological analysis. The order was a precautionary measure because of the possible contamination of the water system as the result of the loss of pressure caused by the repair.
All customers under the boil order are advised that the water may be unsafe for you to drink. Water used to prepare food should be boiled for five minutes before using. Ice cubes made after the incident occurred should not be used.
News 4 will update this story when the order is lifted.
