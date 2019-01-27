ST. LOUIS County (KMOV.com) -- The Maplewood-Richmond Heights (MRH) school district will be closed Monday due to a water main break in a St. Louis County main line.
Missouri American Water has issued a boil order for the City of Maplewood and a boil advisory for other parts of St. Louis County Sunday.
Areas included in the advisory are Shrewsbury and part of Webster Groves.
The company said the boil order and boil advisory are due to a water main break at Folk and Maplewoods Common Drive. It does not believe the break is weather related.
Crews are currently working on the break and are expected to repair it by Sunday afternoon. Samples will be done once the repair is complete.
Customers in the affect area are advised to bring water to a boil for three minutes before drinking.
MRH Director of Communications Ed Rich notified families despite the repairs being made Sunday, the school district will still be closed on Monday.
News 4 will let you know when the advisory is lifted.
