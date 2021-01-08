SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A boil order has been issued for the entire town of South Roxana in Madison County, Illinois.
Town officials say a water line broke in the 400 block of Southard Avenue. As a result, the water has been shut off while crews try to repair the break.
Residents are urged to boil their tap water for five minutes. Tap water may still be used for bathing or showering but residents are being urged to use bottled water or boiled water for other purposes.
Officials believe regular water service will be restored Friday afternoon.
