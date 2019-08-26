ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A water boil order was issued for customers in Alton and Forest Homes-Maple Park Monday night.
Illinois American Water said a 12-inch water main break in the 200 block of State Street caused a drop in water pressure and a boil order was issued as a result.
Customers should bring their water to a five-minute boil before drinking or cooking.
American Water said the water is okay for bathing and washing.
You can view the affected areas on this map. Customers in the affected areas will be notified by Illinois American Water once the boil order is lifted.
