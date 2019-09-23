GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A boil order has been issued for an area in the Village of Glen Carbon.
The boil order was issued for Summit Street from Sunset Park on Sept. 23 after a water main broke and was repaired over the weekend. The boil order is in effect until further notice.
During the boil order, all affected customers should boil all water used for drinking or food preparation for five minutes before use.
