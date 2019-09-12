ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A boil order has been issued in the Metro East following a water main break in St. Clair County.
The break occurred overnight on Monsanto Avenue, closing the roadway from Route 3 to Falling Springs Road in Sauget. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the break and saw that a section of the roadway had collapsed and water was coming up from below.
Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while the roadway is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.
A boil order has been issued for the following areas:
- Streets near the water main break in Sauget who get their water from Illinois American Water
- Commonfields of Cahokia water customers
- Prairie Du Pont water customers
- City of Columbia
- Village of Cahokia Water & Sewer customers
No other information has been released.
