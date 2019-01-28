ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri American Water has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for multiple cities in St. Louis County.
Testing of the water has confirmed it is safe to consume, and residents in Maplewood, Shrewsbury, and parts of Webster Groves who had previously been affected no longer need to boil their water before drinking it or using it in cooking.
The company said the boil order and boil advisory was due to a water main break at Folk and Maplewoods Common Drive. The break is not believed to be weather related.
