ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Missouri American Water has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for a portion of St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, effective immediately.
"It is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption, and water can be used as per normal. Tests confirm that the water remains safe. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience," Missouri American Water posted on its Facebook page.
American Water tests the water as it leaves its production plants to ensure it meets are state and federal requirements. One of the samples tested positive for coliform bacteria, as a precaution, American Water issued the boil advisory Saturday while more tests went underway.
All follow-up tests showed no indication of bacteria. American Water said it was likely an error with the sample taken that allowed the bacteria to enter; hence, the bacteria didn't come from the water itself.
Saturday's advisory affected 59,000 customers.
Customers are being notified via Code Red, as well as social and traditional media.
