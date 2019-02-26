ST. CHARLES CO. (KMOV.com) -- A boil advisory has been lifted for a portion of St. Charles County.
The advisory was due to a water main break and affects 1,500 customers in an area south of Highway 364, to the west of S. Highway 94, and north of I-64 in the Weldon Spring, Cottleville, and O’Fallon areas.
Now that the boil order is lifted, customers are advised to flush the internal plumbing of their homes by running water for a few minutes from a few of their faucets.
