O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A precautionary boil advisory has been lifted following multiple repairs on water main breaks in O'Fallon, Mo.
The boil advisory was issued for residents west of Gentemann Road between Highway 70 and Highway P Saturday night.
In a Facebook post, the City of O'Fallon stated the advisory was issued following two water main breaks on Manderly Place and near the area Barbara and Lorene.
Both main breaks repaired, backfilled and all water was turned back on around 7 p.m., according to officials.
The O'Fallon Water & Sewer plan to flush line and take water samples to be tested. On Monday, officials confirmed the water quality has met drinking water standards.
The following subdivisions were impacted:
- Genteman Manor
- Manderly Place
- Keystone Ridge
- Lake Charles Hills
- Country Life Estates
- Liberty Industrial Park
- Lone Star Industrial Park
- Progress West Industrial Park
- Brookside Forest
- Brookview
- Brookside Village
- Brookside Estates.
