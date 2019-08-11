CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A precautionary boil advisory has been lifted for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills after a Saturday water main break.
A water main broke on Watson Plaza Drive. Missouri American Water said 5,500 customers were affected Saturday into Sunday.
The advisory was lifted Sunday afternoon after the water tested safe for consumption.
The Crestwood City Hall was flooded Saturday as a result of the 20-inch water main break, causing severe damage. City hall will be open Monday but some offices will be moved around due to the flooding.
The Crestwood Police Department and Fire Department are located in the building. The lower level was flooded with six to eight inches of water.
The force of thousands of gallons of water busted through a steel door and went into the lower floor where records and computers are kept. Code enforcement and the permitting office is located in the lower level, as well as the fire chief's office.
"The next 24 to 48 hours is going to be clean up mode, obviously we want to get all the water out," City Administrator Kris Simpson said. "We want to get it dry and sanitized, so that's priority number one ... Right now we are fully operational but when we start normal business hours, where are we going to put code enforcement, our permitting folks and we need to come up with a plan and work place for those people."
The phone service was impacted so Crestwood is currently using St. Louis County for dispatch for now until things get back up and running.
