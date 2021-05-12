ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil advisory was lifted Wednesday following a water main break that flooded a downtown St. Louis street.
Just before 10 a.m., Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted the water department lifted the advisory and water is safe to drink again.
News 4’s Damon Arnold was at Lucas and 13th Street around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday and saw a large pool of water. Officials with the City of St. Louis told News 4 this was the result of a 36-inch water main break. The water department is not currently certain what caused the water main break but speculated it could have been from age because the system is approximately 100 years old.
There were reports that people were not able to access a nearby loft due to the water. A video taken by News 4's Julia Avery showed The Bogen Lofts parking garage on Lucas Avenue off Washington Avenue was flooded because of the water main break. In the video, alarms can be heard, and water can be seen covering some tires and even license plates. The nearby McGowan Lofts parking garage was fully underwater, Avery reported.
“I called into work, I can’t come in, I don’t have a boat, like I can’t drive,” Gina Garber said. “I ran out here, sprinted downstairs, looked in the garage and it [the water] was probably about knee height. So, I came out here through the front door and just saw the water rushing down the road.”
Some residents living near the water main break reported power outages. A man recalled leaving in the morning to walk his dog and said when he returned 30 minutes later the street was filled with water.
As a result of the water main break, a precautionary boil water advisory was issued by the City of St. Louis Water Division for the area south of Palm, west of Interstate 70, north of Chouteau and east of Jefferson. It was lifted Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.