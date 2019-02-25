ST. CHARLES CO. (KMOV.com) -- A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Charles County.
The advisory is due to a water main break and affects 1,500 customers in an area south of Highway 364, to the west of S. Highway 94, and north of I-64 in the Weldon Spring, Cottleville, and O’Fallon areas.
If these customers need water, they should boil it for three minutes before drinking. Tap water can still be used for washing, bathing, and other uses not involving consumption.
The boil order is expected to last 48 to 72 hours, but there is not a guaranteed time for the order to end. Once the main break is repaired, the water quality tests will be ran.
Once the boil order is lifted, customers are advised to flush the internal plumbing of their homes by running water for a few minutes from a few of their faucets.
Customers will be notified by reverse-911 once the order is lifted, and the notice will be posted on social media as well as the state’s website.
