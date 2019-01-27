ST. LOUIS County (KMOV.com) -- Missouri American Water has issued a boil advisory for parts of St. Louis County Sunday morning.
Areas included in the advisory are Maplewood, Shrewsbury and part of Webster Groves.
The company said the boil advisory is due to a water main break and an associated low pressure event.
Crews are currently working on the break now and are expected to repair it by the afternoon.
Customers in the affect area are advised to bring water to a boil for three minutes before drinking.
News 4 will let you know when the advisory is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.