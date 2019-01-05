O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- O'Fallon Water & Sewer said a precautionary boil advisory is in effect Saturday after multiple water main breaks in O'Fallon, Mo.
The boil advisory is in effect for residents west of Gentemann Road between Highway 70 and Highway P.
Due to multiple water main breaks in our service area, a precautionary boil advisory is in effect for those west of Gentemann Road between Highway 70 and Highway P in our service area - see subdivisions affected below pic.twitter.com/RJhw4MznBi— O'Fallon Water&Sewer (@OFallonWater) January 5, 2019
A map of the affected area was also tweeted out.
Below is a map of the affected area. pic.twitter.com/WYRKZSCLEO— O'Fallon Water&Sewer (@OFallonWater) January 5, 2019
This story will be updated when the advisory is lifted.
