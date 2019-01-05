Boil Advisory for O'Fallon
O'Fallon Water & Sewer

O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- O'Fallon Water & Sewer said a precautionary boil advisory is in effect Saturday after multiple water main breaks in O'Fallon, Mo.

The boil advisory is in effect for residents west of Gentemann Road between Highway 70 and Highway P.

A map of the affected area was also tweeted out.

This story will be updated when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.