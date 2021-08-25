ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Another bird from St. Louis takes the sky. Boeing formally rolled out its new F15QA fighter.
The fighter jet will be delivered for the Qatar Air Force.
The planes were built and assembled near Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.
