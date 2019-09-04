ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Boeing Aviation Fields in Forest Park will reopen Wednesday for baseball and softball teams to enjoy.
The $3.3 million project includes a new pedestrian entry plaza, more parking along Clayton Road and a widened and improved inner path, including around the concession stand. The biggest changes are a new irrigation system and LED lights, which will allow teams to play in the evening.
The project was funded by donations to Forest Park Forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.