JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- New equipment at the Jefferson County Jail helped catch an inmate trying to sneak in contraband, the sheriff’s office said.
The object inside the inmate’s body was spotted by a corrections officers using a recently-installed body scanner. The inmate then went into unexpected surgery to remove the item.
The sheriff’s office said they sent the white powder inside the object to the lab for testing.
“We’re proud of the work done by our Corrections Officers to protect themselves, this inmate, and the entire jail population,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Even Sheriff Dave Marshak tweeted a congratulations.
Our Corrections Officers do an outstanding job for the team! Nice work! https://t.co/K3lmum1TNo— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) October 23, 2019
