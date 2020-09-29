A body was found after a police chase ended with a car in a ravine in the Metro East. The car became submerged in the water off of Interstate 255 near Interstate 270.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.COM) -- Detectives in the Metro East are investigating an overnight police chase that turned deadly on Interstate 255.

Body pulled from ravine in Metro East
Metro East chase, crash

A car remains surmerged in a retention pond near I-255 and I-270 ramp in Madison County following an overnight police chase.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. just north of Interstate 270. When officers arrived, they found one car submerged in a ravine near the highway and another car just inches from the water. Sources told News 4 this started as a police chase.

One person was injured and airlifted to a local hospital. Around 4 a.m., the Hillsboro Fire Department's Dive Team pulled a body out of the water.

About nine miles away, detectives were investigating a break-in at Fredrico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Wood River. News 4 crews saw employees sweeping up glass from a broken window.

News 4 is working to see if both incidents are connected. The ramp for eastbound and westbound interstate 270 ramp was shut down as crews reconstruct this fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.

