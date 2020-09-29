WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.COM) -- Detectives in the Metro East are investigating an overnight police chase that turned deadly on Interstate 255.
Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a break-in at Fredrico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Edwardsville Road in Wood River. Several cars were stolen off the dealership lot, police said.
An officer from the Roxana Police Department who was responding to the break-in spotted the stolen cars speeding down Interstate 255 from Illinois 143.
As the suspects approached the Gateway Commerce Center, two of the cars crashed. When officers arrived, they found one car submerged in a ravine near the highway and another car just inches from the water.
One person, described by authorities as a juvenile, was injured and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Around 4 a.m., the Hillsboro Fire Department's Dive Team pulled a body out of the water.
The investigation is ongoing.
