Friday, the body of a local Navy sailor killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of California last month returns home. Hospital Corpsman Bailey Tucker will return to Lambert this evening and a procession will take place from the airport to Baue Funeral Home in Cave Springs.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The body of a local Navy sailor killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of California will return home Friday.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker was killed when the MH-60S crashed into the sea near San Diego on Aug. 31. The 21-year-old was a 2018 graduate of Parkway North High School.

Following the crash, the Navy reported the helicopter was making a landing on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier when the aircraft's rotor hit the deck before falling off the side of the ship. 

After Tucker’s remains arrive at Lambert Airport,  a procession will take place from the airport to Cave Springs. It is scheduled to begin around 5 p.m.

