BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in Ballwin found the body of a reported St. Charles County missing man Monday.
According to police, officers found the man's body in a backyard of a home in the 400 block of Holly Terrace Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Ballwin Police Department 636-227-9636 or can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.
