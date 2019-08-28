MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KMOV.com/AP) -- Mountain Grove fire officials confirmed they have found the body of a missing 3-year-old girl in a pond.
Three-year-old Vivian Fitzenrider was last seen Tuesday night around 6 p.m. near the area of 13th Street and Oakview. The Mountain Grove Fire Department had over 200 volunteers searching wooded areas and sent specialized dogs to help find Vivian.
Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, officials said they found Vivian's body in the small pond near her home in Mountain Grove.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder it appears that Vivian wandered off, although her death remains under investigation.
Mountain Grove is about 181 miles away from St. Louis.
