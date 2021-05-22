MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The body of a missing Bethalto, Illinois man was pulled from the Mississippi River Friday evening.
Barge employees at the Phillip 66 loading dock in Hartford spotted the body in the water just past 4:30 p.m.
The man was later identified as 27-year-old Edward Mahoney of Bethalto. His family reported him missing in November of 2020. The missing person case was investigated by the Alton Police. No further information has been released.
