SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Investigators have identified a body found near the banks of the Mississippi River in South St. Louis County.
Police said the body of a James Andrae, who was reported missing early May, was found around 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Fine Road, south of Bee Tree County Park.
About a week ago, a car belonging to the missing man from Central Illinois was found in the same park.
There were no outward signs of injury and a successful identification was not made despite the conclusion of an autopsy report.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
